Chinese FM to visit Bangladesh, Mongolia; ROK, Nepalese FM to visit China

Xinhua) 11:19, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen and Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the two countries from August 6 to 8, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.

According to Hua, at the invitation of Wang, Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, will visit China from August 8 to 10.

