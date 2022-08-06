Russia could export less grain amid possible harvest decline

August 06, 2022

MOSCOW, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Russia could reduce its planned 50 million tons of grain exports this year due to a possible yield decrease, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Friday.

The possible decrease in the yield this year was caused by the late start of work in many regions due to the cold spring and bad weather, and there are also difficulties with the supply of foreign components for agricultural equipment, said Patrushev.

"In total, this all creates risks to delivering the 130 million-ton target. Of course, we will fully supply the domestic market and there will be no problem with it. However, we will have to revise the 50 million-ton export plan unless we achieve the planned volumes. This may negatively affect the global grain market," he said.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry previously predicted a grain harvest of 130 million tons this year, including a record amount of 87 million tons of wheat, and is expected to export 50 million tons of grain.

Russian farmers have harvested about 55 million tons of grain so far, notably less than as of the same date last year, Patrushev said.

In 2021, Russia harvested nearly 121 million tons of grain, including about 76 million tons of wheat.

