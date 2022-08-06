U.S. California hits grim milestone of 10 mln confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:13, August 06, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- California hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as the most populous state in the United States officially reached 10 million confirmed cases, according to data released by the state health authorities on Friday.

The Golden State, home to around 40 million residents, reported a total of 10,024,326 coronavirus infections to date, along with 93,056 related deaths, the California Department of Public Health said.

There are 4,435 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the state, with 505 in intensive care units, said the department in a Friday update.

Around 79.9 percent of people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 dose, the update showed.

California, once an epicenter of the pandemic, became the first in the country to surpass 5 million coronavirus infections last December.

