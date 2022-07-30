China launches new group of remote sensing satellites

Xinhua) 11:30, July 30, 2022

A new group of remote sensing satellites are launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Qiu Lijun/Xinhua)

China successfully launched a new group of remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Friday.

The satellites were launched as the third group of the Yaogan-35 family at 9:28 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellites will be mainly used to conduct scientific experiments, land resource surveys, agricultural product yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.

This launch marked the 429th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

China launched the first and second groups of Yaogan-35 satellites on Nov. 6 of 2021 and June 23 of 2022 respectively.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)