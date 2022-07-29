People’s Daily Online seeks native Greek, Malay and Thai-speaking editors

People's Daily Online) 17:47, July 29, 2022

People’s Daily Online is looking for three foreign editors for work in Greek, Malay and Thai, with each being responsible for one language. Please send your resume to [email protected] if you are interested.

Native Greek, Malay and Thai-speaking Editors

Key Responsibilities:

1. Write reports in Greek or Malay, or Thai.

2. Proofread and polish translations from Chinese editors.

3. Make plans for news features, interviews, and audio/video programs.

4. Run social media accounts in Greek, Malay or Thai.

5. Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

1. Abide by laws and regulations; have no record of professional misconduct; and observe professional ethics.

2. Have a master’s degree or above; applicants with a bachelor’s degree should have at least two years of work experience.

3. Native speakers of Greek, Malay or Thai who have the listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills that meet the requirements for news coverage.

4. Have degrees related to Chinese, Sinology, cross-cultural communication, journalism, international relations, China studies, etc.

5. Applicants should be competent to translate or interpret between Chinese or English and their native languages.

6. Can provide documents required by human resources and social security authorities of China.

