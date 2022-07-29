Man from E China's Shandong makes his way to world stage as a cook for the UN headquarters, commits to cultivation of skilled talents

In 1989, 17-year-old Luo Yongcun was a waiter at a restaurant in his hometown, Jinxiang county, Jining city, east China’s Shandong Province. Nowadays, he is a member of the kitchen staff providing catering services at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in the New York.

Before he started to take part in cooking competitions in 2000, Luo had worked for restaurants in various places across the country. As he mastered different cooking styles, he gradually become famous in the industry.

In 2013, Luo was recommended by the China Cuisine Association to become a member of the team responsible for preparing banquets held at the UN headquarters. During a food culture exchange activity in New York, the United States, Luo made a dish called “Sweet and Sour Fish,” which won unanimous applause from guests from various countries.

During an international cuisine competition held in Russia in November 2005, Luo won the first place in the hot dish challenge with his dish “Sweet and Sour Fish.”

“ ‘Sweet and Sour Fish’ requires high cooking skills and precise application of the cook’s strength throughout the whole cooking process, including preparing the fish and other ingredients, slicing the fish, cooking the dish, and finally serving the dish with style,” Luo explained. To master these techniques, he had participated in numerous cuisine competitions over the past 10 years.

In 2002, Luo participated in a cooking competition themed on "Man Han Quan Xi," or Complete Manchu-Han Banquet, which was hosted by China Central Television (CCTV). One challenge for the contestants was to make a dish using a leg of lamb.

Luo's work, which was a roasted leg of lamb, marked his third consecutive win in the same challenge. However, he failed the theory test due to his inadequate theoretical knowledge and a lack of understanding of the culture of cuisine. From then on, Luo would ask his apprentices to improve their theoretical knowledge.

Over the past years, Luo has trained 132 cooks, of whom 67 have become managers or owners of catering businesses. He has not only taught cooking to his apprentices, but has also assisted them in developing their own careers.

