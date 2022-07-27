Wildfire breaks out near Mandra town in Greece
Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows trees burned in a wildfire near Mandra town in western Attica, Greece. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
People watch a wildfire in a forest near Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
An aircraft tries to extinguish a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 41 structures destroyed in California's largest wildfire of 2022
- Wildfires in U.S. Utah scorching tens of thousands acres of land
- Wildfire breaks out in Iklin, Malta
- Thousands asked to evacuate as "half the state" faces wildfire threat in U.S. New Mexico
- Wildfires grow in U.S. state Florida, force evacuation of 600 homes
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.