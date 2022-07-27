We Are China

Wildfire breaks out near Mandra town in Greece

Xinhua) 10:33, July 27, 2022

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows trees burned in a wildfire near Mandra town in western Attica, Greece. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

People watch a wildfire in a forest near Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

An aircraft tries to extinguish a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Firefighters battle a wildfire in a forest next to Mandra town in western Attica, Greece, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

