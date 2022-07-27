China's Xinjiang sees growth in summer grain output

Xinhua) 09:02, July 27, 2022

URUMQI, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The summer grain output in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased by 2.2 percent year on year to over 6.55 million tonnes this year, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Of the total, the output of wheat, a staple crop, stood at over 6.53 million tonnes, up 2.1 percent year on year, according to data released by the region's statistics bureau.

The total summer crop acreage in Xinjiang reached nearly 17.4 million mu (about 1.16 million hectares) in 2022.

Strengthened field management and stable climate conditions helped secure the bumper summer grain harvest, said Hao Junqing, deputy director of the statistics bureau.

