Highlights of 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Xinhua) 13:29, July 25, 2022

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Jago Geerts competes during the Race 2 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Jago Geerts (C), Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf (L) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle celebrate during the awarding ceremony of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Racers compete during the Race 1 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf finishes the Race 1 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf competes during the Race 1 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle (R) competes during the Race 2 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf competes during the Race 2 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing's Kay de Wolf prepares before the Race 1 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Racers compete during the Race 1 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle competes during the Race 2 of MX2 at the Grand Prix of Flanders, the fourteenth stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel, Belgium, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

