NE China auto expo sees over 6 bln yuan in transactions

Xinhua) 09:09, July 25, 2022

CHANGCHUN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The 19th China (Changchun) International Automobile Expo concluded Sunday, with a transaction volume of over 6.3 billion yuan (about 933 million U.S. dollars).

The expo was held in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, attracting some 618,000 visitors.

A total of 1,330 vehicles from 155 brands were on display at the fair, and over 30,000 vehicles were sold during the event.

Among the highlights of the expo were new-energy vehicles, with over 200 vehicles from 18 brands on display.

With some 310 million cars owned by residents, China is the world's largest automobile market. In 2021, retail sales of automobiles and related products accounted for 9.9 percent of the country's retail sales of social consumer goods.

