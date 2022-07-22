Chinese police intensify crackdown on pornography, prostitution, gambling-related crimes

Xinhua) 10:25, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have intensified crackdown on pornography, prostitution and gambling-related crimes, dismantling over 960 such criminal rings in a special campaign.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said in a statement on Thursday that police authorities have worked with a national office to fight against pornography and illegal publications, supervising the investigation of over 70 major cases. Police forces across the country have resolved more than 790 major criminal cases in this regard.

Prostitution sites, gambling houses, and pornographic and gambling websites implicated have been closed, the MPS said.

The ministry said that police will maintain a heavy-handed approach in cracking down on relevant violations.

