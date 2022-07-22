World Youth Development Forum opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:14, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The World Youth Development Forum opened in Beijing on Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

The forum was attended -- either via video or by person -- by more than 100 distinguished guests including Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, as well as about 2,000 youth representatives from over 100 countries.

Xi's letter was read out by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi via video. Antonio Guterres also gave his address via video.

The forum was organized by the All-China Youth Federation with the support of various international organizations.

Topics being discussed at the forum include employment and entrepreneurship, climate change and green development, digital economy, and high-quality education.

