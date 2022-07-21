Didi Global fined for violating laws

15:07, July 21, 2022 By Ma Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Didi Global Inc has been fined more than 8 billion yuan ($1.18 billion) for violating laws, including Cybersecurity Law and Data Security Law, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on Thursday.

The nation's top internet regulator said investigations found clear evidence that Didi violated Cybersecurity Law, Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law.

The regulator outlined 16 illegal practices of Didi.

The Beijing-based company, for instance, illegally collected users' personal information, including collection of 107 million pieces of passengers' facial recognition information. Other illegally collected information included users' ages and occupations, as well as their photos and short messages.

On top of the fine on the company, Cheng Wei, CEO of Didi, and Liu Qing, president of Didi, were also fined one million yuan each in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Didi said in a statement on social networking platform Weibo on Thursday that the company sincerely accepted the decision and it will strictly follow the fine order and other requirements of relevant laws and regulations.

Didi will conduct comprehensive and in-depth self-examination, and actively cooperate with the regulator to strengthen cybersecurity, data security and the protection of personal information, the company said.

The result marks an end to a one-year cybersecurity review the Cyberspace Administration of China launched into Didi.

