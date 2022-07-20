China's food supplies remain sufficient in H1
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's food supplies remained sufficient during the first half of the year, said Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
China's hog production has returned to a reasonable range, with the number of breeding sows reaching 42.77 million at the end of June, Zeng told a press conference.
Pork output jumped 8.2 percent year on year in the first half, while milk production rose 8.4 percent from a year ago.
The output of aquatic products reported slight growth, and the vegetable and fruit markets had adequate supplies during the period, the official said.
Imports and exports of agricultural products maintained robust growth momentum, soaring 10.4 percent year on year to 161.68 billion U.S. dollars, Zeng added.
