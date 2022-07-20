Home>>
11 injured, 3 missing in gas explosion in north China's Tianjin
(Xinhua) 08:45, July 20, 2022
TIANJIN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin has left 11 people injured and three others missing Tuesday, local authorities said.
The explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. in Beichen District, has damaged the building. The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, according to the publicity department of the district government.
Rescue is underway.
