Chinese Academy of Sciences issues certificates to 65 new academicians

Xinhua) 11:43, July 17, 2022

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), one of the country's top academic institutions, has issued certificates to its 65 academicians who were elected in 2021.

The new CAS academicians comprise 12 members in mathematics and physics, 11 in chemistry, 10 in life sciences and medical sciences, nine in earth sciences, 10 in information technical sciences and 13 in technological sciences, the academy said.

Hou Jianguo, the CAS's president, said the new academicians should focus on sci-tech innovation and tackling key problems, and further enhance the sense of responsibility for achieving high-level self-reliance in science and technology.

As China's top academic title in science and technology, being a CAS academician is a lifetime honor.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)