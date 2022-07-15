China's fixed-asset investment up 6.1 pct in H1

Xinhua) 10:22, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 6.1 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

