China's fixed-asset investment up 6.1 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 10:22, July 15, 2022
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 6.1 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
