China's hog production stays in reasonable range: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:45, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's hog production remains in a normal and reasonable range at present, said Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), on Thursday.

Pork prices in China surged since mid-June, while pork supply is generally sufficient, Shu told a press conference.

The MOC will coordinate relevant governmental departments to take proactive measures to ensure pork supply and stabilize pork prices, said Shu.

Information on the supply and demand, as well as prices of pork, would be released timely to stabilize market expectations.

Shu also noted that the country would make better use of pork reserves to prevent fluctuations in the market.

Efforts will be made to smooth the channels between production and sales in regions hit by the COVID-19 pandemic or floods to guarantee the meat consumption of residents.

