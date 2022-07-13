Satellite 500 km above earth’s surface snaps graduation photo for university students in Nanjing

Graduate students from the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST), which is based in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, have wowed their peers as well as Chinese netizens after a graduation photo of them was taken by the country’ Jilin-1 satellite.、

Photo shows the graduation photo of students from the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST) taken by the Jilin-1 satellite. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Orbiting at an altitude of about 500 kilometers, the Jilin-1 satellite is China’s largest commercial optical remote sensing satellite. Being capable of capturing high-definition images, the satellite snapped several pictures of the earth’s surface.

The photo of the graduates from NUIST was taken by a Jilin-1 wideband satellite. A picture taken by this type of Jilin-1 satellite can encompass one-third of the city of Nanjing into one single frame, introduced Wu Hanyi, a graduate student from the School of Remote Sensing and Geomatics Engineering (RSGE) with the NUIST, who initiated the satellite photography program.

Wu signed up for the program when he noticed it on the official account of the Jilin-1 satellite. The program was free of charge for those who applied.

“We all thought that it would be a novel experience to have a picture of us taken by a satellite. Besides, the satellite’s photography function was built upon knowledge that was similar to what we’ve learned at school. So we signed up for the program,” Wu introduced.

Photo shows an edited version of the graduation photo of students from the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST) taken by the Jilin-1 satellite. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The young man said that the picture was taken on June 15, and it became widely circulated on the Internet in July. Although the students and their supervisor who had taken part in the project wanted to keep a low profile during the period of pandemic control, the picture and the Jilin-1 remote sensing satellite unexpectedly attracted widespread attention on the messaging app WeChat.

In posing for the picture, over 60 students and their supervisor all laid on the playground of the campus to form a pattern that looked like “YC.RS,” with “YC” representing School of Remote Sensing and Geomatics Engineering and "RS" representing remote sensing.

Based on their knowledge, the students estimated that the satellite would fly over the campus at about 10:19 a.m. on June 15.

“Unlike a camera which can quickly snap a picture, it would take some time for the satellite to take a picture of us. Because of this, we had to lie on the ground without moving our bodies for about 20 minutes until the satellite finally completed its job,” said Zhu Yabin, a student supervisor at the School of Remote Sensing and Geomatics Engineering (RSGE) with the NUIST.

Photo shows Wu Hanyi, who initiated the photography project on behalf of his fellow university graduates. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Lei Bin, a graduate student from the school, said the plan of employing the satellite for photography faced uncertainty because the quality of the photo was associated with many factors such as the weather on the day when the photo would be taken, as well as the sunlight, the solar altitude angle, and the atmospheric refraction on that specific day.

“It was a sunny day and the sky was clear, indicating the perfect conditions for photography using the satellite. However, as we were lying on the ground and were completely exposed to the sun, we could barely open our eyes in the sunlight,” said Lei.

The students were very satisfied with the satellite picture. “Shot in this way, the photo is so special and valuable for us,” said Lei.

Photo shows graduates at the School of Remote Sensing and Geomatics Engineering (RSGE) with the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST) who participate in the satellite photography project. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

