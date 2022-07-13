Former U.S. national security advisor admits implication in plotting coups abroad

Xinhua) 13:06, July 13, 2022

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton admitted Tuesday that he has helped plan coups abroad.

The admission came when Bolton was debating with CNN's Jake Tapper if former U.S. President Donald Trump was capable of planning a coup on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bolton said it would be a mistake to claim the former president orchestrated a "carefully planned coup d'etat" aimed at the Constitution.

"That's not the way Donald Trump does things," said Bolton. "It's rambling from one ... idea to another. One plan that falls through, and another comes up."

Disputing with Bolton, the CNN anchor said, "one doesn't have to be brilliant to attempt a coup."

"I disagree with that," Bolton said. "As somebody who has helped plan coup d'etat, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work."

