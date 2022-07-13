China sees growing number of registered trademarks in H1: official

Xinhua) 09:16, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of valid registered trademarks in China exceeded 40 million by the end of June, up 20.9 percent year on year, the country's top intellectual property regulator said at a Tuesday press conference.

With the implementation and improvement of the country's trademark law, foreign investor confidence in China's business environment has been further enhanced.

By the end of June, market entities from over 200 countries or regions had registered trademarks in China, with those from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain and the Republic of Korea topping the list, said Hu Wenhui, deputy head of the National Intellectual Property Administration.

He said that China had approved 2,493 geographical indication (GI) products by the end of June. GI collective trademarks, certification trademarks and regional public brands can promote the characteristic industries of rural areas and boost rural revitalization.

