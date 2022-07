We Are China

Children experience different activities during summer vacation across China

Xinhua) 09:38, July 12, 2022

Children experience a digital sand table simulation of an airport during summer vacation in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

Students practice rugby during summer vacation in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Students learn Taiji during summer vacation in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Pupils learn fencing during summer vacation at a gymnasium in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

Students learn to dance during summer vacation at a training agency in Zigui County, Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Children experience carpentry during summer vacation in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

