Jombang elementary school in Indonesia starts first school day
Students participate in a game during the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A student greets her teacher after the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A faculty member organizes a game for the students during the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
