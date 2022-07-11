Jombang elementary school in Indonesia starts first school day

Xinhua) 16:10, July 11, 2022

Students participate in a game during the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A student greets her teacher after the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A faculty member organizes a game for the students during the first-day orientation of school year 2022-2023 at Jombang elementary school in South Tangerang of Banten Province, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

