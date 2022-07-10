Languages

Archive

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Home>>

China's stock market draws over 1.33 mln new investors in June

(Xinhua) 15:01, July 10, 2022

China's securities market attracted more than 1.33 million new investors in June, industrial data showed.

The figure was 10.62 percent higher than the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, nearly 1.33 million, while the number of new institutional investors stood at 2,900, the data showed.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 206.24 million, the data showed.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Photos