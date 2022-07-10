Home>>
China's stock market draws over 1.33 mln new investors in June
(Xinhua) 15:01, July 10, 2022
China's securities market attracted more than 1.33 million new investors in June, industrial data showed.
The figure was 10.62 percent higher than the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.
Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, nearly 1.33 million, while the number of new institutional investors stood at 2,900, the data showed.
By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 206.24 million, the data showed.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.