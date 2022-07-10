Chinese premier extends condolences over passing away of former Japanese PM Abe
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the sudden and unfortunate passing away of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
In his message, Li said, "former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made positive contributions to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. I met with him multiple times and had positive exchanges of views on promoting bilateral ties."
Li expressed his willingness to strengthen communication and dialogue with Prime Minister Kishida to boost the sustained, sound and stable development of China-Japan relations.
