China's largest SUV maker sees sales growth in June

Xinhua) 10:42, July 10, 2022

Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw vehicle sales increase 26.38 percent month on month to 101,186 units in June, including 13,451 sold in overseas markets.

In the first half of this year, the company sold a total of 518,525 vehicles, 62,823 of which were overseas sales, accounting for 12 percent. The company's total overseas sales exceeded 1 million.

With the improving COVID-19 situation and the resumption of work in the supply chain, Great Wall Motor has launched multiple new electric and intelligent vehicles, which have contributed to the rise in sales in the second quarter, the company noted.

Headquartered in the city of Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Great Wall Motor owns several vehicle brands, including HAVAL, GWM Pickup, WEY and ORA.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)