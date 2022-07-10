China, Netherlands vow to deepen practical cooperation

China and the Netherlands pledged here on Friday to deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

While meeting with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 50 years ago, they have promoted cooperation in various fields in an open manner and with the spirit of pragmatism, and pushed for new achievements in the development of bilateral ties.

China is willing to work with the Netherlands to elevate bilateral relations to a new high, Wang said.

He said globalization enables countries to connect markets, share resources and integrate industries, which not only benefits all parties but also becomes an inevitable trend of the development and progress of human society.

Politicizing economic and trade cooperation, and engaging in closed and exclusive small circles are not only contrary to economic laws, but also detrimental to post-pandemic economic recovery, Wang said, adding that China will open up to the outside world in a wider scope, broader areas and at a deeper level, and is willing to work with the Netherlands to dispel disruptions and jointly maintain stable industrial and supply chains.

Hoekstra said the Netherlands attaches great importance to the friendship with China, and hopes to maintain high-level contacts and deepen practical cooperation between the two countries based on the principles of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

On the Ukraine issue, Wang said all participants at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting called for a ceasefire as soon as possible, and China will continue to promote peace talks and facilitate dialogues, and support Europe in playing a constructive role in finding a practical solution to the crisis.

