Home>>
6 terrorists arrested in separate operations in Pakistan's Punjab
(Xinhua) 10:40, July 10, 2022
Six terrorists were arrested in separate operations in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani police told local media on Saturday.
According to the CTD in Punjab, the CTD personnel conducted operations in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi cities of the province.
The CTD said that two terrorists were arrested from each of the three cities.
Arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices were seized from the terrorists, the CTD added.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.