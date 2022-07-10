6 terrorists arrested in separate operations in Pakistan's Punjab

Xinhua) 10:40, July 10, 2022

Six terrorists were arrested in separate operations in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani police told local media on Saturday.

According to the CTD in Punjab, the CTD personnel conducted operations in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi cities of the province.

The CTD said that two terrorists were arrested from each of the three cities.

Arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices were seized from the terrorists, the CTD added.

