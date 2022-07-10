China, Spain agree to further boost ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed here on Friday to further develop relations between their two countries.

During a meeting with Albares on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Wang said China and Spain have maintained momentum for sound and steady development of bilateral ties.

China is ready to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations next year to plan for future development so as to promote healthy, stable and vibrant relations between the two countries, he said.

For his part, Albares said Spain is looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties with China, adding that his country hopes to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China and establish more Cervantes Institutes in China.

Spain, which will take the rotating European Union (EU) presidency for the second half of next year, is willing to work with China to implement the results achieved at the leaders' meeting between the EU and China in April and push forward EU-China dialogue and cooperation.

Wang said that China and Spain are two civilizations with a long history, and China is willing to work with Spain to make preparations for hosting the China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism next year, so as to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

He stressed that China will always be committed to openness, free trade and win-win cooperation.

"The more China develops, the more opportunities it will bring to the world," he noted.

China and the EU are not rivals but partners, Wang said, and both sides share a broad consensus on upholding multilateralism and promoting greater democracy in international relations.

He expressed the hope that Spain will play an important role as the rotating EU president and help the EU view China's development objectively from a long-term and strategic perspective, so as to jointly promote the China-EU relationship to develop in a sound and stable manner.

