Sri Lankan president says to resign on July 13
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Front) speaks during the Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed the country's parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday that he will resign from office on July 13.
The speaker's office told Xinhua that the president disclosed his decision following a request made by political party leaders.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign earlier in the day after party leaders in the parliament urged both him and the president to step down.
On Saturday, protesters stormed the president's residence and office, and the prime minister's house was set on fire.
