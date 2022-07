Turtle released to sea after recovering from long-time treatment in Malta

Xinhua) 11:32, July 09, 2022

A turtle is released to the sea at the Golden Bay in Manikata, Malta, July 8, 2022. A male turtle named Yvonne was released to sea on Friday after recovering from long-time treatment since it was rescued in last September. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

