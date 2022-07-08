Senior Chinese legislators meet to deliberate draft law, revision

Xinhua) 14:28, July 08, 2022

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators gathered on Friday to discuss a draft law and a draft revision to another law at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on revising a draft law on anti-telecom and online fraud, and a draft revision to the Law on the Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products.

Participants of the meeting also deliberated on the relevant drafts.

The meeting noted that more opinions and recommendations on the draft law and revision from all parties must be solicited, so that further improvements can be carried out accordingly.

