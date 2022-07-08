Greece supports Romania's efforts to join Schengen area: PM

Xinhua) 14:13, July 08, 2022

ATHENS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Greece supports Romania's efforts for entry to the Schengen area, 15 years after the country joined the EU, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his visiting Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca in Athens on Thursday.

"Greece supports without reservations the efforts of Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen zone," the Greek leader said during joint statements to the press after their meeting, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

"It would be a vindication for our country," Ciuca said.

Today the Schengen area comprises 26 European countries which have abolished border controls at their mutual borders, but there are still five EU member states that are not included until they fulfill all criteria.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation in many fields, as well as regional and international issues, they said.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)