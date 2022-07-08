Belarusian national pavilion goes online on top Chinese e-platforms

Xinhua) 10:52, July 08, 2022

MINSK, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Belarusian National Pavilion online store was launched Wednesday on China's top internet platforms JingDong and Douyin.

An opening ceremony was held here by the China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone to mark its inauguration. First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov sent a video message to the ceremony, noting that Belarus was one of the first countries echoing and taking part in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

The China-Belarus Industrial Park has created a perfect platform for further expansion of the cooperation between the two countries, Snopkov said, the opening of the Belarusian National Pavilion online store allows Chinese consumers to better understand Belarus, purchase high-quality and inexpensive Belarusian delicacies.

Sergei Aleinik, first deputy foreign minister of Belarus, said that online trading has become a new source of economic growth for both Belarus and China, while Belarus can use Chinese e-commerce platforms to help the Chinese people understand the culture and history of Belarus.

Luo Shixiong, charge d'affaires ad interim at the Chinese Embassy in Belarus, said that the Belarusian National Pavilion will become a new channel for Belarus' exports to China, and it will also help Belarus to share the benefits of access to the huge Chinese market.

Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko said in a video message that the account of the Belarusian National Pavilion attracted 1.3 million visitors on the Douyin platform within one hour, and sales reached one million yuan (about 149,200 U.S. dollars). He hoped the online store will help spread the Belarusian culture in China.

