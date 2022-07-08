Highlights of women's singles semifinal matches at Wimbledon
Simona Halep of Romania hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Shi Tang/Xinhua)
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Simona Halep of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Shi Tang/Xinhua)
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Tatjana Maria of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Shi Tang/Xinhua)
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Tatjana Maria of Germany at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Shi Tang/Xinhua)
Tatjana Maria of Germany hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Shi Tang/Xinhua)
