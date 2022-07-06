Du Fuguo at graduation ceremony

(People's Daily App) 16:44, July 06, 2022

Du Fuguo, a demining hero, makes an address on behalf of graduates at a graduation ceremony at Guizhou University, Guizhou Province, on Monday. "[We should be] people with wisdom and passion, be people with great ambition and down-to-earth, be people who are responsible and ready to shoulder heavy burdens. In pursuing excellence, we should be fearless in facing hardships and danger," said Du.

