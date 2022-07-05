Sudanese leader says military to stay out of political talks

Xinhua) 14:36, July 05, 2022

KHARTOUM, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council announced on Monday that the country's military will not participate in talks facilitated by the international community to pave the way for the civil groups to form an independent government.

In a televised address to the nation, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan also pledged to dissolve the sovereign council after the formation of a new government, noting a supreme council of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces will be established to command the regular forces.

A tripartite mechanism of the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development is tasked with facilitating intra-Sudanese dialogue to end the country's political crisis.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the capital Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)