Islands add charm to enchanting Tunliu Reservoir in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:44, July 05, 2022

Islands add charm to the Tunliu Reservoir in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/He Guangmin)

Located in Liangqing District, The Tunliu Reservoir is a reservoir mainly for irrigation. It is dotted with small islands with different shapes, creating a unique scenery.

