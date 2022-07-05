Highlights of Wimbledon Tennis Championship

July 05, 2022

Botic van de Zandschulp competes during the men's singles fourth round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Botic van de Zandschulp (top) competes during the men's singles fourth round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men's singles fourth round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Botic van de Zandschulp competes during the men's singles fourth round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Rafael Nadal celebrates scoring during the men's singles fourth round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Simona Halep of Romania hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Paula Badosa of Spain at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Simona Halep of Romania serves during the women's singles fourth round match against Paula Badosa of Spain at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Simona Halep of Romania hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Paula Badosa of Spain at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Paula Badosa of Spain hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after the women's singles fourth round match against Paula Badosa of Spain at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Brandon Nakashima competes during the men's singles fourth round match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Brandon Nakashima of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Brandon Nakashima competes during the men's singles fourth round match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Brandon Nakashima of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhang Shuai of China celebrates after the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens (R) of Belgium celebrate after the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens (R) of Belgium celebrate after the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium react during the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China celebrates after the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China celebrates during the women's doubles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine/Raluca Olaru of Romania at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

