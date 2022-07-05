Mozambican president meets senior Chinese diplomat on bilateral ties, cooperation

MAPUTO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday met with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi.

During the meeting in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to the Mozambican president.

Yang said that China and Mozambique forged a profound traditional friendship during the anti-imperialist and anti-colonial struggle.

In recent years, under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Mozambique relations have developed in an all-round way. China firmly supports Mozambique in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions and in safeguarding national security and stability, said Yang.

China is ready to conduct all-round exchanges with Mozambique, further deepen political mutual trust, support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and actively build the Belt and Road Initiative, Yang said.

China will push for more achievements in bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture and energy. China is ready to continue to support Mozambique in its fight against natural disasters and COVID-19 and further carry out cultural exchanges, said Yang.

Yang said both China and Mozambique are developing countries that adhere to independent development. China congratulates Mozambique on its successful election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, supports Mozambique in playing a constructive role in maintaining international peace and security, supports solving African problems in an African way, and is willing to make greater contributions to the stability, prosperity and development of Africa and the world together with Mozambique.

President Nyusi asked Yang to convey his sincere regards to President Xi Jinping while expressing congratulations to the CPC on its 101st anniversary and wishing the 20th CPC National Congress a complete success.

Nyusi said that Mozambique and China enjoy traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two parties and two countries, and are good partners of mutual trust.

Mozambique sincerely thanks China for its long-term active support for the country's economic and social development, and its full support in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mozambique is firmly committed to developing friendly cooperation with China and adhering to the one-China policy, said Nyusi.

Mozambique is ready to enhance mutual trust and friendship with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation as well as communication and coordination on international affairs under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and jointly cope with the profound changes and challenges in the international situation, said Nyusi.

On the same day, Yang also met with Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo. They exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

