Halep, Nadal sail into quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 09:36, July 05, 2022

LONDON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal both advanced into the quarterfinals without too much trouble at the Wimbledon Championships here on Monday.

Romanian 16th seed Halep needed only one hour to see off fourth seed Paula Badosa from Spain 6-1, 6-2, reaching her fifth Wimbledon quarterfinal in style.

"It means a lot that I'm back in the quarterfinals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence," said the 2019 Wimbledon champion, who couldn't defend her title in 2020 as the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and missed last year's competition with a calf injury.

"I'm working hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I will get better. Actually, I'm really happy with the way I'm playing. I'm really confident. It's a pleasure to be on court," said the former world No.1.

Halep, 30, will face Amanda Anisimova next as the 20-year-old American defeated Wimbledon debutant Harmony Tan of France 6-2, 6-3.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic ousted French veteran Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 while 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Petra Martic from Croatia 7-5, 6-3.

In the men's event, Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp couldn't hold off seasoned Rafael Nadal as the 22-time Grand Slam champion marched into the last eight 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

"In a personal way, after all the things that happened in the last couple of months, to be able to be in the quarterfinals here at Wimbledon after three years without playing here, it's amazing so I'm very, very happy," said the Spaniard, who is going to play against American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

Australian Nick Kyrgios fought hard to edge American Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

