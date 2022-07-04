One rescued after floating crane sinks in south China

Xinhua) 16:18, July 04, 2022

GUANGZHOU, July 4 (Xinhua) -- One person was rescued on Monday morning after a floating crane sank in waters off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue center.

The survivor is in stable condition, the center said.

On Saturday, the floating crane of an offshore wind farm project was found via a monitoring system to be in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was taking shelter from typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang. The floating crane sank later. Twenty-seven people fell into the water and were missing.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, rescue vessels had carried out 182 operations, and rescue aircraft had made 20 trips to search for the missing people, covering an area of 4,600 square nautical miles.

The center is coordinating with relevant departments to expand the searching area for the rest who remain missing.

