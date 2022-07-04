Chinese shares close higher Monday

Xinhua) 16:02, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.53 percent, at 3,405.43 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.29 percent higher at 13,026.25 points.

Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at about 1.12 trillion yuan (about 167.6 billion U.S. dollars), exceeding 1 trillion yuan for eight consecutive trading days.

Stocks related to pork and titanium dioxide sectors led the gains, while those related to the semiconductor and tourism were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.9 percent to close at 2,834.69 points Monday.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)