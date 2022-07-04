Aussie state commits to "historic" handover of national parkland to indigenous owners

Xinhua) 13:44, July 04, 2022

SYDNEY, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has commenced a program that would see management of national parkland gradually transferred to the state's indigenous population.

The joint management model announced on Sunday would see the handback of national parkland, which covers nearly 1 percent of NSW's total area, over a 15-to-20-year period.

NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said that 30 percent of the state's national parks is already under Aboriginal joint management but Aboriginal people only hold title to just over 4 percent of national parkland.

"Expansion of the joint management model in this way would be a historic step that no other Australian jurisdiction and few other countries, if any, have taken," said Griffin.

The program would also provide job opportunities for Aboriginal people and new business opportunities.

About 3.2 percent of Australia's population, 812,000 people, were identified as being of Aboriginal and, or Torres Strait Islander origin in the country's most recent census data released at the beginning of the month.

Indigenous Australians experience lower levels of employment, shorter life expectancies, and reduced access to education compared to their non-indigenous counterparts.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister of NSW Ben Franklin said the state government would be seeking input from Aboriginal people on how to make joint management arrangements work best for them while also giving them pathways to employment.

"Developing a new model for joint management is one way to make meaningful progress on improving outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities in New South Wales," said Franklin.

While giving Aboriginal Australians new opportunities to engage with the land, the program would also bring new knowledge into the conservation of bushland in the state.

"This is about reconnecting people to country, aligning with native title processes and integrating Aboriginal knowledge in caring for country in the way they've been doing for tens of thousands of years," added Franklin.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)