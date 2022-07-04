Polling starts for national election in Papua New Guinea

Xinhua) 13:10, July 04, 2022

SYDNEY, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Voters went to the polls in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Monday for the national general election.

Over 3,500 candidates will compete for the 118 seats in the parliament with 53 political parties registering for this year's election. Throughout the polling period, voters could cast their ballots at over 9,600 polling places across the Pacific island nation.

According to the Post Courier newspaper, PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai has tried to complete the counting process by July 25 or July 26 so that the declaration and writs return could be completed in time.

"On the 29th we are going to return the writs. The election must finish before that," he said.

The PNG Election Commission (PNGEC) has also opened the National Election Coordination Center (NECC) on Friday in the capital city of Port Moresby, which will oversee the management of the election, monitor election operations, and manage incidents and field information to relevant stakeholders.

"The NECC will function as the focal point for communication and coordination during the National General Election 2022. The center will receive election updates from all 22 provinces in PNG including any incidents that may occur during the polling period," Sinai said.

"Technical reports from election observer groups will also be received by the NECC for circulation to the PNGEC senior management team."

PNG Police Commissioner David Manning urged candidates, supporters and the public to take responsibility for ensuring a free, fair, safe and corruption-free election, the country's national public broadcaster, National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), reported.

Manning also appealed to all members of the Joint Security Task Force engaged in providing security for the election and members of the PNGEC to be honest, diligent and committed in the discharge of their duties.

