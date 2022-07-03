Chinese bankers more upbeat on Q3 economy: survey

Xinhua) 15:26, July 03, 2022

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese bankers are more upbeat about the economy in the third quarter of this year than in the previous quarter, a central bank survey has shown.

For the third quarter, the bankers' macroeconomic heat expectation index is projected at 31.9 percent, 14.1 percentage points higher than that of the second quarter, according to a People's Bank of China survey of about 3,200 banking institutions nationwide.

Given the impacts of the novel coronavirus on the economy, bankers' macroeconomic heat index stood at 17.8 percent for the second quarter, down 16.6 percentage points from the previous quarter, the survey showed.

Among those surveyed, 33.1 percent of the bankers considered the macroeconomic climate "normal," while 65.7 percent considered it "relatively cool" in the second quarter.

The monetary policy sentiment index reached 69.3 percent in the second quarter, up 6.5 percentage points quarter on quarter. Among those surveyed, 40.3 percent of the bankers considered the monetary policy stance "eased," as it was up 12.7 percentage points from the previous quarter.

For the third quarter, the monetary policy sentiment expectation index is projected at 73.6 percent, 4.3 percentage points higher than that of the second quarter.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)