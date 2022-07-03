China's new third board weekly turnover exceeds 2 bln yuan

Xinhua) 13:37, July 03, 2022

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of more than 2 billion yuan (about 299.1 million U.S. dollars) in the transaction week from June 27 to July 1.

As of July 1, there are 6,729 companies on the board.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

