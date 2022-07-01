Indian PM, Russian president discuss bilateral, global issues
NEW DELHI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral and global issues including Ukraine over the phone on Friday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.
The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin's visit to India in December last year and exchanged ideas on how to further encourage bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products, according to a statement.
The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.
Regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's long-standing position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.
