China to step up financing support for major projects

Xinhua) 21:46, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China will increase financing support for its major projects through policy-based and developmental financial instruments, a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.

Offering such support, the country aims at boosting effective investment, employment and consumption, according to the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)