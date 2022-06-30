Home>>
China to step up financing support for major projects
(Xinhua) 21:46, June 30, 2022
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China will increase financing support for its major projects through policy-based and developmental financial instruments, a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.
Offering such support, the country aims at boosting effective investment, employment and consumption, according to the meeting.
