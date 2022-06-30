China's central bank stresses importance of financial support for real economy

Xinhua) 08:45, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Wednesday said that it will build an effective mechanism to provide financial support for the real economy.

While encouraging financial institutions to step up their issuance of loans to the manufacturing industry, the bank will make solid efforts to stabilize industrial and supply chains, according to a quarterly monetary policy implementation meeting of the People's Bank of China.

Regarding the utilization of structural monetary tools, the bank called for efforts to expand the issuance of inclusive loans to micro and small firms, and efforts to help them stabilize employment.

The central bank will also make full use of its supporting tools for carbon reduction as well as its re-lending facilities for the clean and efficient use of coal, sci-tech innovation, inclusive elderly care, and transport and logistics.

On stabilizing the financial market, the bank stressed the need to fine-tune market-oriented interest rate formation as well as the transmission mechanism for interest rates, and the need to optimize the policy interest rate system and tighten the regulation of deposit interest rates.

It will also seek to stabilize debt costs for banks, maximize the functions of the loan prime rate, and reduce overall financing costs for enterprises.

Efforts will also go into ensuring the sound development of the property market and preventing financial risks amid the country's financial opening-up, the bank said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)